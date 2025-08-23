Five dead after tour bus crashes on New York highway

Five people died after a tour bus crashed on the New York State Thruway in western New York, according to New York State Police.

Police said the group was returning from Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border to New York City when witnesses saw the vehicle lose control and turn over. Most of the victims are tourists from India, China and the Philippines, according to police.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said local officials “are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved”.

Ambulances and medical helicopters were sent to the crash site, near the town of Pembroke, 30 miles (48km) east of the city of Buffalo.

Police reported earlier that a child was among the dead, but they have now said that is not the case.

The 52 people on board at the time of the crash were aged between one and 74, police confirmed.

Some victims were thrown from the vehicle when it crashed, police have said, and it is believed most were not wearing seatbelts.

Others were trapped inside the wreckage for several hours.

Translators and translation devices were brought to the scene and hospitals to assist in the investigation.

Andre Ray major, New York State Police troop commander, told a news conference: “The cause of the collision is still under investigation. However, mechanical failure as well as operator impairment have been ruled out at this time.

“The operator has been cooperative and with the investigation still underway. No charges have been filed at this point.”

The crash took place approximately 40 miles from Niagara Falls, a major tourist destination on the US-Canada border.

The bus was heading eastbound and lost control, veering into the median and then into a ditch, according police.

Multiple children were on board at the time of the crash, police say.

Twenty-four adult patients were admitted to one local hospital, and doctors say they’re expected to make a full recovery. Other area hospitals also received patients, and those under 16 who survived were taken to a children’s hospital.

One witness told The Buffalo News that he saw a bus lying on its side and items strewn on the roadway following the crash.

“There was glass all over the road and people’s stuff all over the road,” said Powell Stephens, who drove past the crash site.

“Windows were all shattered. Everyone seemed conscious and OK, but I only saw the scene for about 15 seconds.”

ConnectLife, an organisation that provides blood to hospitals in the region, has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.

“Our community is facing a crisis,” said spokeswoman Sarah Diina.

“This is one of those moments when your action can directly save lives,” said Diina.

The Red Cross has opened a family reunification centre to connect children and parents who were transported to different hospitals.

Authorities are requesting drivers with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward to aid in their investigation.

By BBC News