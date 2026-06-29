Five dead following shooting at youth centre in Stade, northern Germany

Five people are dead following a shooting at a youth centre in Stade, northern Germany, police have said.

Two people have been arrested, one of whom is a suspect, a police spokesperson told the BBC.

They have not provided information on the age of the victims or the possible motive of the perpetrator.

A number of people were also injured in the shooting but police said there is no further threat to the public.

Large numbers of emergency personnel are at the scene. Police have advised people to avoid the area.

Stade has a population of around 50,000 people and is west of Hamburg.