Five Kenyan Cops Arrested in Tanzania While Trailing Vehicle Thieves Released 

Five Kenyan police officers who were trailing motor vehicle thieves were arrested and detained briefly in Tanzania’s Rombo area.

Their arrest prompted a series of meetings between Kenya and Tanzania officials in Rombo Mkuu area that led to the release.

Officials described the incident as dramatic.

Officials said they were detained by Tanzanian police who responded to a distress call from a suspect who had been arrested in Tarakea Town over suspicion of being part of a cartel targeting and stealing vehicles in Kenya.

The incident happened Friday May 24 morning.

A team of five policemen from Buruburu police station in Nairobi had trailed and arrested a Kenyan man over cases of stealing of motor vehicles which are sold in Tanzania. The suspect is part of a cartel operating in this region targeting salon cars.

Then suspect took them to where the cartel use to ship the stolen cars to Tanzania.

Using the unofficial route the team said they mistakenly entered Tanzanian territory without their knowledge.

They were in company of one suspect namely Samuel Ngatia who is a suspect of motor vehicle theft.

While in Tanzania, they arrested one Tanzanian in Tarakea Town who raised an alarm and officers from Tarakea police station who were on patrol responded while armed and arrested the officers for the offence of being illegally present in Tanzania.

They tried to explain the Tanzanian suspect was wanted over claims he has been receiving stolen motor vehicles from Kenya in vain.

They were escorted to custody in Rombo Mkuu area, officials said.

It was then the officers made a call to Kenya and the Kajiado South team in the company of their colleagues from Illasit started to negotiate for the release of the officers.

The Sub county security intelligence met and asked a meeting with the Tanzanian team.

The Deputy County Commissioner Anthony Macharia led the team to Tanzania and had a meeting with the Rombo District security committee which led to the release of the five officers.

The Kenyan suspect was also released to the security team though the Tanzanian suspect was not handed over to Kenya.

The Kenyan suspect is being interrogated ahead of planned arraignment.

Police say dozens of vehicles are stolen in Kenya and driven to Tanzania where they are sold by a vicious cartel.

Some are recovered while others are cannibalised or changed in features.

Others are driven to Zambia, DRC and other neighboring countries where they are sold.