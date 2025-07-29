Five Suspected Gang Members Arrested In Kisumu Police Raid

Five people have been arrested following a police raid on a suspected gang hideout in Kisumu County.

According to police, officers from Kasagam Police Station acted on a tip-off and stormed the hideout located along the banks of Auji River, near the Daraja Mbili area in Manyatta ‘B’ Sub-Location.

During the operation, the officers arrested five suspects believed to be behind a series of criminal activities in the Nyamasaria area.

Police also recovered a Honda motorcycle (registration number KMEM 580J), three pangas, one knife, and a toy gun believed to have been used in criminal activities.

The suspects are being held at Kasagam Police Station and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

“National Police Service commends members of the public for their continued support and cooperation, which greatly contributes to the success of such operations,” police said.