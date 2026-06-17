FKF Opens Applications for CAF B Licence Refresher Course

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has opened applications for the upcoming CAF B Licence Refresher Course, as part of its continued efforts to strengthen coaching standards and promote continuous professional development among football coaches in the country.

The five-day course will be held in Nairobi from July 13 to 17, 2026, and is aimed at ensuring CAF B Licence holders remain up to date with modern coaching methodologies, CAF technical standards, and the evolving demands of the game.

According to FKF, the refresher programme also seeks to enhance knowledge sharing among coaches and uphold the standards outlined under the CAF Coaching Convention.

“Applications are open to coaches who hold a CAF B Diploma obtained at least three years before the commencement of the course and who are actively involved in coaching within a structured football environment,” FKF said in a statement.

“Foreign applicants are also eligible to apply, provided they submit an endorsement letter from their respective Member Association.”

The federation set the course fee at Sh25,000 for Kenyan applicants and USD 350 for foreign participants.

Interested coaches are required to complete the online application through the FKF registration portal at http://www.efkf.online/register-course using an active Gmail address for CAF CMS registration, and upload all required supporting documents. Applications close on July 7, 2026.

FKF urged eligible coaches to take advantage of the opportunity to refresh their qualifications, improve their technical expertise, and contribute to the growth of Kenyan football through enhanced coaching standards.

In a related update, FKF noted that, in line with Article 32.1 of the CAF Coaching Convention Regulations, all CAF coaching licences issued more than three years ago must be renewed through approved refresher courses.

Coaches with expired licences will be required to undergo the relevant refresher training to maintain validity and compliance with CAF licensing requirements.

The federation said the courses to be offered include CAF D, C, B and A Licence programmes, both for new applicants and refresher participants.

FKF added that the resumption of coaching courses forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening coach education and aligning local standards with CAF requirements.

“Further details on course schedules, venues, participant requirements and registration procedures will be communicated by the FKF Technical Department in due course,” the federation said.