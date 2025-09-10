Ford recalls 1.9 million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera

Ford (F.N), opens new tab is recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras, the latest in a series of callbacks over the issue, the automaker said Tuesday.

The recall covers various 2015 through 2019 model year Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger vehicles because rearview cameras can display inverted, distorted, or blank images, Ford said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The measure covers about 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, 122,000 in Canada and around 300,000 in other markets.

Ford said it was aware of 44,123 warranty claims worldwide related to the recall issue as well as 18 related accidents but no injuries.

Dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras, the U.S. auto safety regulator said. The automaker in April recalled 160,000 vehicles from the 2015 model year for rear camera failures.

Ford agreed to a $165 million civil penalty in November after an NHTSA investigation found the automaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner.

NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for a rear camera issue to determine whether the carmaker recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion. Ford expanded that recall in 2022 and again in March 2024, adding about 24,000 vehicles.

In the new recall, NHTSA last year referred seven allegations of rear-camera failures on vehicles from 2015-2018 to Ford for further investigation.

Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International (MG.TO), opens new tab is recalling more than 250,000 rearview cameras fitted in select Ford and Stellantis (STLAM.MI), opens new tab vehicles, the agency said in a separate notice.

