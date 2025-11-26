Foreign tourists to pay extra fee to visit US national parks

Foreign tourists visiting popular US national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite will need to pay an extra fee, the Trump administration said on Tuesday.

The Department of the Interior, which runs the country’s national parks, said each international visitor will need to pay $100 (£76) on top of existing fees to access 11 of the most popular sites.

From 2026, non-residents will also need to pay more than $250 for an annual pass to the parks, while US citizens and permanent residents will continue to pay $80.

The fee hike aims to “put American families first” and reflects President Donald Trump’s goal to make the parks more accessible and affordable for US citizens, said the department.

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

The increase will take effect at the start of 2026, alongside the launch of an upgraded online booking system and better access for motorcyclists across the parks.

In its announcement, the department also noted eight resident-only, “patriotic fee-free” days for 2026, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veteran’s Day.

The fee hike follows an executive order, signed by Trump in July, to raise entrance fees at national parks for overseas visitors. The extra revenue would raise funds for conservation and maintenance at the sites, the White House said at the time – even as the Trump administration planned deep cuts to the Park Service budget.

US national parks have seen record numbers of tourists in recent years, with upwards of 331 million visitors in 2024 – an increase of at least 6 million compared to the year before.

The country’s most visited parks include the Everglades in Florida, Yosemite in California and Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

By BBC News