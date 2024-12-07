Forest beat Man Utd to go fifth

Manchester United have now lost back-to-back games under their new boss, as in the gusty winds which much of England suffered on Saturday, Nottingham Forest pulled off a famous 3-2 victory. The Red Devils were behind with just two minutes on the clock, as Nikola Milenkovic’s header from a corner harkened back to United’s frailties from their midweek 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

Rasmus Hojlund replied quarter of an hour later but rapid-fire goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood after half-time put Nuno Espirito Santo’s side back in the driving seat. Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back to set up a tense finale, during which Forest held firm to take home all three points, ending a 30-year wait to win at Old Trafford. This week marked the passing of a true Red Devils icon: Kath Phipps. Appointed by Sir Matt Busby in 1968, Kath worked for United in a variety of roles over the last 55 years, finally as the club’s receptionist at Carrington before her death aged 85.

Pre-match, United players unfurled a banner which read: “Thank you, Kath. United legend.” Old Trafford then observed a minute’s applause before kick-off in her memory.