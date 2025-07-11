Forest consider legal action against Spurs over Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest are considering legal action over Tottenham’s interest in midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, sources have told BBC Sport.

Forest are believed to be looking at whether a specific confidentiality agreement in the £60m release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract has been breached.

BBC Sport reported on Thursday that Gibbs-White was set to have a medical on Friday as Spurs look to trigger that release clause.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Forest are furious at Tottenham’s conduct in their pursuit of the England international, and they insist Forest’s threat to take legal action is genuine.

It is understood Forest insist they have not given Spurs permission to speak to Gibbs-White and are willing to go to whatever lengths required to prevent the transfer taking place.

Under Premier League rules clubs are not allowed to talk to players under contract with another team unless they have permission.

Tottenham are aware of the situation but are still hopeful a deal can be concluded.

Gibbs-White joined Forest from Wolves in a move worth up to £42.5m in August 2022, on a five-year deal. He has made 118 appearances in three years at Forest, scoring 18 goals and providing 28 assists.

He made his England debut as a substitute in the Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in September under interim manager Lee Carsley, with his most recent appearance coming off the bench in the 3-1 friendly defeat by Senegal at the City Ground under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham have already signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55m this week.

Gibbs-White’s team-mate Anthony Elanga is close to joining Newcastle for £55m.

