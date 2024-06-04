Former Eldoret MCA Lucy Chomba Found Dead in Her House 

A former Member of County Assembly (MCA) in Eldoret Lucy Chomba is dead.

Police said she was found dead in her house in the town.

Lucy was found unresponsive early Tuesday in her house within West Indies estate in the town.

The cause of the death is yet to be determined.

She served as an MCA twice but lost during the 2022 elections.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed death.

He said police are investigating the cause of the death.

Her death comes barely four years after the mysterious death of her husband Peter Chomba who was MCA for Huruma Ward in the town.

He too collapsed in his house and was pronounced dead at a hospital during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.