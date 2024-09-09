Former Hollyoaks Star Ali Bastian Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Ali Bastian, known for her role in Hollyoaks, has revealed she has been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

The 42-year-old actress discovered a lump while breastfeeding her child, initially mistaking it for a blocked duct.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Bastian described her diagnosis as a “total shock.” She said, “I have mornings when I wake up and I’ve forgotten… and then suddenly I remember. I’m still trying to process it.”

After noticing the lump, Bastian visited a breast clinic when antibiotics failed to resolve the issue. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and is scheduled for a single mastectomy and radiotherapy.

“It wasn’t clearing up, and the more I felt it, the more I realized it wasn’t just a blocked duct,” Bastian shared. “My GP was very supportive, and I got a referral to the clinic.”

Bastian, who lives in Ireland with her husband David O’Mahony and their two daughters, Isabella (19 months) and Isla (4), said she has been open with her children about her health.

She explained her diagnosis to her eldest daughter in a way she could understand. “She knows that Mummy had a pain in her boob. We told her I’m going to take some strong medicine and that Mummy’s going to have a crazy haircut for a bit,” Bastian said.

The actress, who is also seeing a psychologist specializing in cancer care, remains positive about her treatment. She said her doctors have an “intent to cure” her, and she is determined to get through this and return to acting.

Bastian also expressed her desire to get back to her career after recovery. “I suddenly had a real pang of wanting to be on set and do a scene. I really miss it.”

Breast Cancer Now’s senior clinical nurse, Louise Grimsdell, highlighted the importance of breast awareness, especially for younger women. “While breast cancer is uncommon in younger women, around 5,000 women aged 45 or younger are diagnosed each year in the UK. Ali’s diagnosis shows the importance of being aware of any changes to your breasts, even during breastfeeding.”