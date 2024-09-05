Former KEMRI Head Dr. Davy Koech Dies at 73 After Long Illness

Dr. Davy Koech, immunology and molecular medicine expert, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his family.

Koech played a pivotal role in advancing the global understanding of HIV/AIDS and other tropical diseases during the 1980s and 1990s. His groundbreaking contributions earned him a Genius Laureate nomination from the American Biographical Institute in 2006.

At just 28 years old, Koech co-founded the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in 1979 alongside Prof. Mutuma Mugambi. He became KEMRI’s youngest director and led the institution for nearly 25 years, solidifying its status as a global leader in research, particularly in HIV/AIDS.

Last Bow: Curtains come down on the eventful life of former head of @KEMRI_Kenya Dr Davy Koech #RIP pic.twitter.com/y7i3n1dj7e — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) September 5, 2024

BREAKING: Former Kenya Medical Research Institute head and renowned immunologist Dr. Davy Koech, 73, dies after a long illness, family says pic.twitter.com/fXY71u7PqN — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 5, 2024

In 1999, he chaired the Commission of Inquiry into Kenya’s Education System, producing the Koech Report, which proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s educational structure.

Koech’s close relationship with political leaders, including the late President Daniel Arap Moi, allowed him to significantly influence health and education policy changes.

“Dr. Koech’s legacy in science and public service will continue to resonate long after his passing,” his family said in a statement.

Koech began his academic journey at the University of Nairobi, earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Zoology in 1974. He went on to receive a Master of Science in Pharmacology from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and later obtained a PhD in Medical Pathology from the University of Nairobi. He conducted significant research at Harvard Medical School.

Known as a visionary leader and mentor, Koech was dedicated to using science to improve lives. His passing marks a great loss for Kenya and the global scientific community.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by his family in due course