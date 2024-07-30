Former KNTC CEO Mutua and Head of Procurement Arrested in Sh16 Billion Probe

Two former Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) top officials were arrested Monday July 29 in connection with a probe into the supply of food in 2023.

They include ex-Chief Executive Officer Pamela Mutua and the manager Supply, Chain and Logistics Amos Juma Sikuku.

The two were taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and processed before being taken to custody.

They spent their nights at the Muthaiga police cells ahead of their planned prosecution.

Police said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution had allowed them to charge the two with various charges including abuse of office.

They are accused of charges related to a company linked to the chair of Communication Authority Mary Wambui.

A charge sheet seen reads that Mutua failed to comply with the law relating to procurement regulations.

“On 5th December, 2022 within the Republic of Kenya being the Managing Director and Accounting Officer of Kenya National Trading Corporation, you wilfully failed to comply with the law relating to procurement, to wit, Regulation 90 (1) (b) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020 by failing to report to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority after issuance of the Notification of Award to Purma Holdings Limited.”

She is also accused of three counts of willful failure to comply with applicable laws relating to procurement contrary to the Anti Corruption and Economics Crimes Act 2006.

“On 5th December, 2022 within the Republic of Kenya being the Managing Director and Accounting Officer of Kenya National Trading Corporation, you wilfully failed to comply with the law relating to procurement, to wit, Regulation 90 (1) (b) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020 by failing to report to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority after issuance of the Notification of Award to Multi Commerce FZC,” reads the charges.

The other charges relate to the notification of award to Standard Petroleum LLC, Makram Imports & Exports and failing to obtain the requisite approvals before the commencement of procurement of bulk commodities.

Sikuku is accused of abuse of office under the Penal Code.

“On the 16th November, 2022 within the Republic of Kenya being the Supply Chain & Logistics Manager, you arbitrarily issued a professional opinion

in a tender for the procurement of bulk commodities that was prejudicial to the interests and rights of the Republic,” the charges read.

The move comes after months of investigations involving supply of rice and other foodstuffs at the KNTC.

The other foodstuffs include edible oil, maize and sugar.

Maize importation cost the state Sh3.3 billion, while rice was Sh13.2 billion.