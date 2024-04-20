Former KTN news anchor Michael Oyier is Dead

Former KTN news anchor Michael Oyier dies while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, family confirms.

Michael Oyier was a multi-faceted professional with extensive experience across executive coaching, leadership development, broadcast media, public speaking, and counselling psychology. With over half a decade of experience, he worked with a diverse range of clients, from multinational corporations like Novartis and APM Terminals to Kenyan companies such as Safaricom and the Cooperative Bank, as well as small and medium enterprises.

As an executive leadership coach and group/team coach, Michael helped leaders and teams locally and internationally grow in effectiveness. He played a key role in developing coaching in Kenya, working as an associate coach with a leading local coach training school and offering talks on coaching skills for leaders.

In broadcast media, Michael spent twenty years as a versatile leader, leading editorial and on-air teams at leading radio and television stations. He was known for his calm and persuasive speaking style and served as a public speaker, moderator, master of ceremony, facilitator, voice-over artist, singer, and actor for clients such as Safaricom, the World Bank, and Deloitte.

With a background in counselling psychology, including a Master’s degree and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Management, Michael practised from 2007 until his passing. Through his company, Serenity Group Limited, he helped individuals, couples, families, groups, and teams in organizations overcome various challenges, including bereavement, marital discord, workplace relationships, stress, anxiety, and depression. He also collaborated closely with medical doctors at institutions such as Mathare Mental Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

Overall, Michael Oyier’s diverse skill set and extensive experience made him a valuable asset for individuals, teams, and organizations seeking growth, development, effective communication, and mental health support.

