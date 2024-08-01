Former Leicester Manager Craig Shakespeare Passes Away At 60

Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has died at the age of 60.

Shakespeare, who had been battling cancer since last year, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by his family.

Shakespeare was a key figure in Leicester City’s historic Premier League title-winning season in 2016, serving as assistant to Claudio Ranieri.

He later took over as manager the following season after Ranieri’s departure and led the team to the Champions League quarter-finals in their debut season in the competition, including a memorable victory over Sevilla.

A statement from the League Managers Association on behalf of Shakespeare’s family read: “Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person.”

Before working with Ranieri, Shakespeare was an assistant under Nigel Pearson at Leicester and played a crucial role during the club’s remarkable escape from relegation in 2015, a year before their stunning title triumph.

Nigel Pearson paid tribute to Shakespeare, saying: “He is without hesitation one of the most wonderfully talented, emotionally understanding, calm, balanced, and outrageously funny people I’ve had the privilege of calling my friend. Safe journey to the next destination, my wonderful friend. You are loved and admired by us all, and every time we think of you, a smile, smirk, chuckle, or memorable occasion will come to us. We truly are the lucky ones for having known Shakey.”