Former LSK Chairs Havi and Theuri Among 54 Lawyers Recommended for Senior Counsel Rank

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidents Nelson Havi and Eric Theuri are among 54 lawyers recommended for conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel.

The list was released on December 4, 2025, by the Chairperson of the Committee on Senior Counsel, Philip Murgor. The announcement follows a nationwide call for applications, during which the committee received a total of 1,015 submissions.

Nelson Havi, one of the nominees, studied law at the University of Nairobi and later earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from the University of London. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb).

After working with several law firms, Havi established his own practice, Havi & Company Advocates. The firm handles arbitration, corporate finance advisory, intellectual property rights, commercial litigation, and debt collection. It has represented clients in major cases before the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.

In September 2024, the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) appointed Havi & Company Advocates to represent it in a case involving businessman and media owner S.K. Macharia over the alleged withdrawal of Sh400 million from Directline Assurance Company.

Havi contested the LSK presidential election in February 2020, beating several contenders, including lawyer Charles Kanjama, to become the 49th president. He served until March 2022, when he was succeeded by Eric Theuri.

Theuri, who served as the 50th president of the LSK from 2022 to 2024, is also among the lawyers recommended for Senior Counsel status.

Once confirmed, the 54 nominees will join the country’s top-ranking legal professionals, recognized for their distinguished service and contribution to the legal profession.

Full List of Advocates Recommended for Conferment of the Rank of Senior Council 2025