Former Nakuru MCA Peter Mbae Resigns From Government Delivery Services Over Frustrations

Peter Mbae, the former Nakuru MCA who was appointed to the position of Head of Government Delivery Services (GDS), has resigned, citing ongoing frustrations over unresolved issues.

In a resignation letter addressed to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on January 9, 2025, Mbae expressed disappointment that several matters he had raised were not addressed.

Mbae had been appointed in 2023 to serve as Secretary for Investment Promotions in the Ministry of Trade, where he also led the Ministerial Delivery Unit.

Later that year, he was appointed Head of Ministerial Programs in the Office of the Public Service Ministry. In 2024, he took on the role of Head of GDS, tasked with overseeing the implementation of government programs and projects across ministries, departments, and agencies.

In his resignation letter, Mbae stated, “In all these positions, I served diligently with utmost commitment and sacrifice, driven solely by a genuine desire to achieve sustainable transformation in the lives of citizens in line with the Kenya Kwanza Government Manifesto.”

However, despite his dedication, Mbae highlighted that unresolved issues had made it difficult to carry out his duties effectively.

“For reasons and issues that I have consistently brought to your attention and have not been resolved to date, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended,” he said, adding that his position as Head of GDS was no longer tenable.

Mbae also stated that his decision to formally disengage was influenced by the wide circulation of his appointment across the country.