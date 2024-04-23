Former Nation Journalist Washington Akumu is Dead

Long-time Nation business journalist and veteran editor Washington Akumu is dead.
His family and friends said he died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on Monday April 22 evening.
Doctors tried to help him in vain.
He had been on the road to recovery following a series of operations at a Nairobi Hospital.
Akumu, who was a business editor with the Nation Media Group, has had a long struggle with a kidney tumor.
Fondly known to his friends and acquaintances as Wash, he has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, including editorial and correspondent assignments with the Nation and Standard.
