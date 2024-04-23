fbpx
    Hype Ballo Charged with Murder of DCI Officer, To Remain in Remand

    On Monday, famed entertainer Allan Ochieng, also known as Hype Ballo, appeared in Kiambu High Court, facing charges for the murder of Felix Kelian Kintosi, a DCI officer stationed at DCI Dagoretti and attached to Kabete Police Station.

    Ochieng denied all allegations against him.

    Prosecution counsel Jenifer Ndeda, representing the ODPP, requested his detention until a social inquiry report by Probation and Aftercare is completed.

    Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony granted the prosecution’s request and ordered the accused to be remanded for an additional seven days at Nairobi remand prison.

    Hype Ballo was arrested alongside six others, including DJ Joe Mfalme, in connection with Kintosi’s murder.

    The other six were later released and are now prosecution witnesses.

    The hearing for the bail application is scheduled for May 2.

