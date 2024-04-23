Passport Processing To Take Three Days Starting September 1 – CS Kindiki

The Ministry of Interior has acquired two new printers in its efforts to eliminate persistent delays in passport issuance.

These state-of-the-art printers are anticipated to shorten passport wait times, which have left many Kenyans stranded while pursuing opportunities in employment, education, business, and healthcare.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Monday announced that as of May 1, the production time for passports will be reduced to 21 days, with plans to further shorten the process to just 7 days beginning on August 1.

The passport processing time will further be reduced to three days beginning September 1, he said.

The new printing machines at Nyayo House are anticipated to churn out around 600 passports per hour, in line with the Interior Ministry’s objective of doubling passport issuances in 2024 to a minimum of one million, up from 533,000 in 2023.

With a daily demand of 5,000 passport applications, the Directorate of Immigration, following the installation of the two new printers, will have the capacity to produce approximately 250 to 300 passports per hour.

When integrated with the two existing printers, the directorate’s total capacity will extend to 5,600 passports within an eight-hour period, and over 10,000 passports produced within 24 hours.