Former Prison Friend Accuses Martha Stewart Of Breaking $1 Million Promise

A former friend of Martha Stewart from her time in prison has accused the business icon of failing to fulfill a $1 million promise.

Lisa Guarino, who claims she became close with Stewart during their time together at FPC Alderson in West Virginia, told The Daily Mail that Stewart had assured her of financial support upon release.

According to Guarino, Stewart told her family not to worry about providing funds, saying, “She told my family they no longer needed to put money on my books because she was going to take care of me.”

However, when Guarino was transferred to another facility, she said she discovered her account was empty.

“I could’ve killed Martha when I found out she didn’t keep her word,” Guarino said, adding that she faced hardship due to the lack of support.

Guarino’s situation has been difficult since her release in 2006. She now faces severe health issues, including lymphoma and leukemia, and struggles to make ends meet on her social security income, about $600 per month, which she uses to pay for a $1,900-a-month apartment near Boston.

Unable to work, Guarino recalls how she supported Stewart during their time in prison, saying she “took her under her wing” as Stewart served her five-month sentence for lying about a stock trade.

Meanwhile, Stewart, who recently discussed her prison experience in a new Netflix documentary titled Martha, shared an incident where she said she was “dragged into solitary for touching an officer.”