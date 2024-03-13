Four Arrested, Elephant Tusks Worth Sh2 Million Recovered in Makueni

At least four suspects were arrested and more than 6.8 kilos of elephant tusks found on them in an operation in Makindu, Makueni county.

Police and officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service staged the operation on Tuesday March 12 leading to the arrest and recovery.

The suspects were in possession of six pieces of ivory tusks weighing 6.8 kilos with approximate street value of Sh2 million.

The suspects were detained at Makindu Police Station awaiting arraignment.

They will be charged with dealing in wildlife trophies of an endangered species without a permit or other lawful exemptions, contrary to Section 92(2) as read with Section 105(1) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

Kenya Wildlife Service and other stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.