Tragedy as Four Civilians are Killed in IED Attack in Mandera

Families are mourning after at least four civilians were Saturday killed when they vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Qurqura area, Elwak, Mandera County.

Police said eight others were injured after the matatu plying from Mandera to Wajir was hit by a set IED.

Witnesses said three died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

The incident happened Saturday September 16 afternoon few kilometers from Lafey.

Witnesses and police said the matatu was ferrying passengers when it was hit by the bomb set by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists.

The terrorists had set it on a murram road and left while targeting security vehicles.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid heightened operations by special forces.

On Sunday, locals reported the terrorists raided Bambo West village in Mandera North and torched about houses.

Police said they are investigating claims the gang kidnapped three young men from the area in the attack and that the motive is yet to be known.

Mandera which borders Kenya-Somalia border is one of the worst affected by al-Shabaab attacks.

This has paralysed service delivery at large.

Area governor Mohamed Adan Khalif had in July revealed that 60 per cent of the county is under the control of al Shabaab militants.

Mohamed said the presence of the militants has affected service delivery in various parts of the county.

“We can’t deliver services in some areas. Al Shabaab controls more than 60 percent of the county which is affecting our work,” he said.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said this follows an increase of terror-related attacks along the Kenya-Somalia border in the past months.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

