Four Cops Killed in Separate Incidents in the Country

At least four police officers were at the weekend killed in separate incidents reported in the country.

Three others are nursing injuries after a vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident. Police authorities termed the deaths a huge loss given it takes millions to train and maintain a single officer.

Police said the first incident happened in Karuri, Kiambu County where the body of Constable Peter Wachira Murithi was found in his rental house.

The body was found in a house near Kiambaa sub-county camp.

It was established that the officer was last seen on April 12 while drunk and had scaled the gate to the entrance of the rental house thinking the gate was closed and had lost his keys.

He sustained visible bruises on the forehead and legs but refused to be taken to hospital saying he was fine, neighbours said.

The neighbours then assisted him to his house and left him on his bed and when they went to check on him they found him dead.

The body was found in kneeling position on the bed and taken to Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

In Turbi, Marsabit County, a police officer was killed in an accident at Kambi Nyoka area along the Marsabit-Moyale highway.

The land cruiser was headed from Marsabit township towards Moyale general direction with seven occupants when the accident happened. The driver who died lost control of the said vehicle, veered off the road, and landed sideways to the left side of the road facing the opposite direction.

As a result, he died on the spot while three officers and three civilians were injured, police said.

The deceased body was moved to the Marsabit morgue awaiting postmortem

In Lugari, Kakamega County another accident claimed the life of an off duty officer at Spring Park area along Eldoret-Webuye road.

Constable William Mateche attached to Fort Tenan police station, Kipkelion sub county in Kericho county, who was on annual leave was riding a motorcycle when he was hit and landed on the road sustaining fatal injuries.

Three other people were injured in the accident, police said.

On April 13, a police constable attached to Gigiri DCI died along Uhuru Highway after he lost control of his car and rammed onto the Lusaka Roundabout, police said.

Constable Shadrack Otieno Genga was driving a Subaru Legacy towards GM general direction from CBD when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

As a result, he was thrown out of the car and landed on the tarmac road and died on the spot, witnesses said.

In Garissa, a police officer was admitted in hospital after he was beaten up by a mob who mistook him for a thief.

The officer who was recently posted to Dagahaley police station from Mihuu police station in Bungoma County was found tied on both hands and legs and had multiple body injuries.

Police said they are investigating the incident and discourage mob lynching.