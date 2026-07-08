Four Eldoret slain suspects were behind murder of Nakuru PCEA cleric, police reveal

The police investigations revealed the four men who were shot dead along the Eldoret–Kiplombe–Soy Road in Eldoret are linked to the murder of Nakuru PCEA cleric Reverend Julius Ndumia.

This was after investigations forensically placed the gang at the site where Rev Ndumia was murdered on May 3, 2026, at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County, officials aware of the case said.

The gang also stole cash from the victim. Some of the attackers wore military uniforms during the attack.

Police said they recovered the uniforms from the gang’s operational hideout in Huruma, Eldoret.

“The four were behind the murder of the reverend in Nakuru. We have all evidence to confirm that,” said a senior official aware of the case.

Two people were earlier arrested and charged with robbery with violence over the incident on Ndumia.

The Nakuru Law Court released two the suspects ( husband and wife ) linked to the murder of PCEA Tabuga Reverend Julius Ndumia on a bond of Sh300,000 each. Beryl Nafula Otenyo and Felix Odinga, were allegedly found in possession of mobile phones and SIM cards believed to have been stolen from the late Ndumia’s residence

The four suspects were killed on Monday dawn in an ambush.

Acting on credible intelligence, detectives from DCI Soy later conducted a raid on a house in Sungura area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that this premise served as a base of operations for the gang’s illicit activities.

A thorough search of the premises yielded an assortment of items linked to their criminal activities.

Among the recovered items were five Kenya Defence Forces jungle jackets, a heavy wedge hammer, a crowbar, two mobile phones, among other items.

The recovery of the military-style attire adds a crucial piece to the ongoing investigations into a criminal network masquerading as police and military personnel to carry out violent robberies across the Rift Valley region.

One of the cases is that of Rev Ndumia.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives meticulously processed and documented the scene, ensuring that all recovered items are secured as evidence for forensic analysis.

According to police, detectives from the Operation Action Team (OAT) at DCI Headquarters had mounted an ambush after receiving reports from members of the public that a gang of four armed men, allegedly dressed in police uniforms, had been terrorising motorists and residents along the route.

Police said the suspects began shooting indiscriminately after spotting the officers, prompting detectives to return fire.

Four suspects were fatally wounded, while an unknown number of their accomplices reportedly escaped towards Eldoret Town on three motorcycles.

A search at the scene led to the recovery of a Falcon pistol loaded with four rounds of 9×19mm ammunition, a homemade pistol, a hammer mallet, crude breaking tools, balaclava masks, gloves and strings.

Some of Ndumia’s attackers wore balaclava masks.

One spent cartridge was also recovered.

Preliminary police investigations have linked the suspects to a series of violent robberies across Uasin Gishu County, including incidents targeting Turbo Girls High School, Kaptagat Girls High School, Kapenguria Petrol Station and Starbex Petrol Station.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the scene before the bodies were moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations as investigations continue.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations probe linked the murder of Ndumia to a notorious armed criminal gang previously profiled in 2022 and known for carrying out violent robberies while disguised in security forces uniforms.

According to investigators, the gang is suspected to have fatally attacked Rev. Ngari on the night of May 3, 2026, at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

Detectives say the group used a LIAi firearm that had earlier been recovered by police in 2024.

The same gang has also been connected to a violent robbery on May 1, 2026, in which Sh600,000 was allegedly transferred from a victim’s bank account to mobile numbers associated with the suspects.

“Through sustained forensic and intelligence-driven investigations, detectives have firmly linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang first profiled in July 2022.”

“The gang is known for carrying out violent armed robberies using an LIAi firearm while disguised in security forces attire. The firearm in question was recovered by police in 2024,” police said.

According to investigators, Reverend Ndumia was killed during a violent attack at the church compound, while the church watchman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Detectives said the attackers broke into the church office and the reverend’s residence, making away with cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

Police believe the murder happened out of a robbery. Some of the suspects were later captured on security cameras while withdrawing cash from the deceased’s mobile phone.

They later shared the money among themselves.