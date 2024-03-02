Four Killed in Accident Involving Bus, Tuktuk in Kisumu 

At least four people were Friday March 1 night killed in a head on collision between a bus and a tuktuk in Ahero area, Kisumu County.

This came hours after two people were killed in a collision between a bus and fuel tanker in Busia County. Five others were injured in the Busia accident that caused a huge fire burning both vehicles.

Police said the Kisumu accident happened at about 11 pm along Ahero-Awasi road and involved a long distance bus and a tuktuk.

Survivors said the bus driver was trying to overtake a lorry that was ahead of him when he collided with an oncoming tuktuk. The bus was headed for Awasi direction at the time of the accident.

The survivors said the bus dragged the tuktuk for few meters before stalling killing the driver and all three passengers.

No serious injuries were reported in the bus occupants, police said.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary.

This comes amid surging cases of fatal accidents.

There is a campaign to address the menace in the country.

Road accidents claimed 649 lives since January, according to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority.

The accidents happened between January 1 to February 20, 2024, which is an increase compared to the 623 recorded during the same period in 2023.

Pedestrians lead in fatalities at 252, compared with 190 recorded last year.

Following are motorcyclists recording 152 deaths marking a slight decrease compared to 177 in 2023.

In 2024, at least 125 passengers have lost their lives in road crashes compared to 114 in 2023.

Some 43 drivers lost their lives in road accidents in the period.

This is a decrease compared to 59 in the same period last year.

Pillion passengers recorded 61 deaths compared to 71 witnessed last year.

This year, only 10 pedal cyclists have died from an accident within the period under review compared to 12 recorded in 2023.