    Four Perish Following Deadly Crash in Timboroa

    At least four people have died following a grisly road accident in Timboroa along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

    A saloon car is said to have collided with a truck on Monday.

    On Sunday, seven people perished along the same highway.

    The Sunday morning accident that happened at the Eveready Roundabout involved a 14 seater matatu and a long distance trailer.

    Survivors were rushed to Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.

    Read: Death Toll in Eveready Roundabout Accident Rises to Seven

    Images from the scene painted a grim image of the severity of the accident, with the matatu belonging to Ngata Sacco completely wrecked.

    Witnesses said it happened at about 7 am. The matatu is said to have stopped at an undesignated area prompting an oncoming trailer to ram onto it and dragged it for a distance.

    Nakuru West Sub-County Police commander Francis Wahome said they are investigating the incident.

