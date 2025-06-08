Four refugees shot, wounded in confrontation over free food to mark Idd Ul Adha in Dadaab

Four refugees were shot and seriously wounded in a confrontation with police who were overseeing the distribution of food to mark Idd Ul Adha celebrations in Dadaab, Garissa County.

Police said the incident happened at Ifo camp on June 7.

A crowd of about 700 had gathered at the site for food when they turned unruly.

The officers on duty opened fire, injuring four of them.

The crowd dispersed in the chaos.

Police said one of the victims was hit in the chest, the second one in the back and two others in the hands.

They were all treated at the Ifo Red Cross Hospital before being referred to the Garissa County Referral Hospital for further attention.

The matter is under probe, police said.

The area hosts more than 200,000 refugees.

Elsewhere in Marmanet, Nyahururu, a suspect was shot and seriously injured in a dramatic confrontation.

This is after he grabbed a pistol from a police officer as he was being arrested, police said of the Saturday afternoon incident.

Police said they were trying to arrest him when he snatched a Beretta pistol from one of the officers present, prompting a confrontation.

According to police, in the process,s he discharged two rounds of ammunition, hence causing injuries to the suspect on his left palm and left knee.

He was rushed to the hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Police said they are investigating the incident. This will include interrogating the officer whose weapon was used in the shooting drama.

The team will also talk to the victim to get his side of the story, police said.