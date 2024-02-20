Four Suspects Arrested After Killing Guard, Robbing Property in Juja

Four suspected robbers were arrested hours after they had raided a bar and killed a guard in a robbery in Juja, Kiambu County.

Police said the suspects killed a guard and stole a consignment of alcoholic drinks from a newly established joint.

The suspects armed with crude weapons are said to have raided the new joint at Midnight Gardens in the Kimbo area, switched off electricity and disconnected a standby generator before killing the guard and taking off with the goods.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

Police and locals traced and arrested the four in a dramatic incident.

Locals demanded they be allowed to lynch the group but police stood firm and denied them the chance.

The locals said the group has been behind a series of attacks on businesses where they lost property and cash.

According to Kiambu County police commander Michael Muchiri, police recovered other crude weapons including a jack with a resemblance to a gun which they used to inflict fear among bartenders present during the 4 am incident.

“It seems they have been behind a series of other incidents in this area but we are investigating the same,” he said.

He said they would enhance operations in the area to address the fears and trend.

The four were being investigated ahead of planned arraignment

The area is experiencing a growth in many things including development and crime.