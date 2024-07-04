Foxy Brown Net Worth

Foxy Brown, an American rapper, model, and actress, boasts a net worth of $3 million. She made her mark in the hip-hop community with her debut album in 1996, released through Def Jam Records. After a stint with the rap group The Firm, Brown went solo in 1999 with her chart-topping album “Chyna Doll,” becoming the second female rapper to achieve this feat. She followed this success with “Broken Silence” in 2001, featuring the Grammy-nominated track “Na Na Be Like.” Although this was her last studio album, Brown has continued to collaborate with other artists and release mixtapes, with her upcoming visual album delayed indefinitely since 2019.

Early Life

Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, known professionally as Foxy Brown, was born on September 6, 1978, in New York City. Her musical talents emerged early, winning a talent contest in Brooklyn that caught the attention of producers, leading her to start rapping in the studio.

Foxy Brown Career

Foxy Brown’s career began with notable collaborations with artists such as Toni Braxton and Jay-Z. At just 17, she signed with Def Jam Records and released her debut album “Ill Na Na” in 1996. The album, despite mixed reviews, sold over 100,000 copies in its first week and debuted at number seven on the charts, featuring artists like Jay-Z and Method Man.

Following her debut, Brown joined Nas, AZ, and Nature to form the rap supergroup The Firm. Their first and only album, released in 1999, debuted at number one on the charts with Dr. Dre’s production. Brown toured with major acts such as Snoop Dogg, The Spice Girls, and Stone Temple Pilots during this period.

In 1999, Brown’s solo album “Chyna Doll” debuted at number one, selling 173,000 units in its first week, making her the second female rapper to top the charts after Lauryn Hill. Although sales declined quickly, the album eventually went platinum. In 2001, she released “Broken Silence,” which debuted at number five, sold 130,000 units in its first week, and achieved gold certification. The album featured artists like Spraga Benz. After releasing the single “Stylin’,” she left Def Jam Records, marking a downturn in her career as she failed to complete her long-planned album “Black Roses.”

Brown’s career was further hindered by hearing loss and a prison sentence in 2007. Reports in 2019 indicated she was working on an unconfirmed fourth studio album.

Controversy

Foxy Brown is well-known for her feud with Lil’ Kim, stemming from the similarities in their music. The rivalry escalated to a point where gunfire was involved outside a New York radio station. Lil’ Kim’s imprisonment in a separate incident cooled the feud, but Brown continued to insult her longtime rival.

Personal Life

Foxy Brown was engaged to rapper Kurupt in 1999, but the engagement ended in 2000. She was later engaged to rapper Spragga Benz in 2001, though they never married.

Medical Issues

In 2000, Brown entered a rehab center for opioid addiction and announced her struggle with depression. She suffered hearing loss in 2005, requiring a hearing aid, but her condition improved by 2006.

Legal Issues

In 2007, Foxy Brown was sentenced to one year in jail for violating her parole after a 2004 altercation with two New York manicurists. During her incarceration, she faced another altercation, resulting in 76 days of solitary confinement, later shortened for good behavior. She was released in 2008.

In 2010, Brown was arrested for criminal contempt, a class E felony, following a verbal altercation with a neighbor and throwing a BlackBerry at her. She pleaded not guilty and was released on $5,000 bail. Although she faced a possible seven-year prison sentence, all charges were dropped in 2011.

