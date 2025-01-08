France Manager Deschamps To Step Down After 2026 World Cup

France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps says he will step down after next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 56-year-old is France’s longest-serving coach, having been in charge since 2012.

He led Les Bleus to victory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as reaching the final of the 2022 tournament in Qatar and Euro 2016 on home soil.

“In 2026 it will be over. In my head it’s very clear,” Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1.

“I’ve done my time, with the same desire and passion to maintain France at the highest level.

“One has to be able to say stop, there’s a life after this. The most important is for France to stay at the top as they have been for many years.”

France have yet to begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, with their group dependant on the result of their Nations League quarter-final against Croatia in March.

Former midfielder Deschamps is only the third man after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup as both player and manager, having captained his country to glory in 1998.

He succeeded Laurent Blanc after France’s quarter-final exit at Euro 2012 and secured qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Les Bleus were beaten by eventual champions Germany in the last eight.

In 2016 he led the team to the final of their home European Championship, but they were beaten by Portugal after extra time.

His crowning moment arrived two years later, as France lifted the World Cup for a second time following a 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.

A Nations League title followed in 2021 before they again reached the World Cup final in Qatar, only to be denied by Argentina on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Before taking charge of France Deschamps had spells in charge of Monaco, Juventus and Marseille, winning at least one trophy with each.

Prior to that he had enjoyed a stellar playing career at domestic and international level.

He won 14 major honours, including Champions League titles with Marseille and Juventus, and the FA Cup with Chelsea.

The defensive midfielder also earned 103 caps for France, captaining the national team to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.