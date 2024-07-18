X Influencer Francis Gaitho Charged with False Publication, Freed on Sh30,000 Bail 

Social media influencer Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho was Thursday charged in court with publishing false information.

He is alleged to have published false information claiming the Directorate of Criminal Investigation had gotten wrong person as prime suspect in Kware serial killings.

Gaitho was accused that on July 19, 2024 at around 1480hours while at unknown place using your X social media account intentionally published false information.

The charge sheet states, “The DCI-Kenya have released the names and photos of Collins Jomaisa Khalisia as the so called serial killer linked to the bodies found at Kware Dumpsites. However, there is no public records of such a name but cross-referencing the images on the X reveals that his names are Jairus Onkandia graduate from Meru University of Science and Technology Government Propagandists like @its Mutai and TheStar Kenya have gone fall- throttle running unverified names which don’t appear anywhere on social media. Its desperate move meant to pacify the restless masses who have voted threat Ruto must vacate office because he cannot kill us and lead us. The Githurai and Rongai massacres which are being suppressed by the corrupt mainstream and international media. Triggered escalated reports of missing persons and not before the protest.”

The prosecution said Gaitho wrote that with intent that the data would be considered or acted upon as authentic.

Gaitho faced a second count that on the same date and place while using his X account he published false information of Jairus OnkAundi when he knowingly or ought to have known that the such publications would cause Jairus apprehension violence to him and damage or loss of his property.

He denied the charges before Milimani senior principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

Gaitho told court that he was not a flight risk as he was arrested at his home.

The prosecution however, asked court to have Gaitho deposit his passport in court.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 1.

He was on Wednesday summoned for grilling before being released on free bond ahead of his arraignment on Thursday.

His questioning came after a dramatic arrest of a journalist who they share similar names by mistake. Macharia Gaitho was released after his dramatic arrest which turned to be a case of mistaken identity.