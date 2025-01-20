Fred VanVleet Siblings: Get to Know Darnell VanVleet, J.D. Danforth and Tre

Fred VanVleet is an American professional basketball player currently with the Houston Rockets.

He played college basketball for Wichita State University before joining the NBA.

VanVleet began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, where he won an NBA championship in 2019 and holds several franchise records.

He joined the Rockets in 2023 and has been a key contributor, averaging 15.0 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.

Siblings

Fred has three brothers, namely Darnell VanVleet, J.D. Danforth (stepbrother), and Tre.

Darnell is involved in the sports industry and has worked with athletes, while J.D. is a basketball trainer based in Houston, Texas.

Additionally, Fred has two sisters named Alexis and Aaliyah.

Career

VanVleet attended Wichita State University from 2012 to 2016. During his time with the Shockers, he established himself as a versatile and skilled player.

VanVleet was named the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Player of the Year twice, in 2014 and 2016.

He was also a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year and earned multiple All-MVC First Team selections.

His contributions were instrumental in Wichita State’s success, including a Final Four appearance in 2013 and an undefeated regular season in 2014.

The Shockers won several MVC regular season and tournament titles during his tenure.

VanVleet holds Wichita State records for career assists (637), steals (225), and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.08).

His ability to balance scoring and playmaking was a hallmark of his college career.

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft, VanVleet signed with the Toronto Raptors.

He began his professional career by splitting time between the Raptors and their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

In 2017, he helped Raptors 905 win the G League championship, earning Finals MVP honors. This success in the G League was a precursor to his eventual rise in the NBA.

VanVleet became a key contributor for the Raptors, particularly during their 2019 NBA championship run. He played a crucial role off the bench, providing scoring and playmaking depth.

VanVleet holds several Toronto Raptors records, including the most assists in a single game (20) and the highest scoring performance by an undrafted player (54 points).

In 2020, he signed a four-year, $85 million contract extension with the Raptors. However, in 2023, he joined the Houston Rockets as a free agent.

With the Rockets, VanVleet continues to be a significant contributor, averaging around 15 points and 6 assists per game.

Accolades

In college, VanVleet was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, winning the award as both a sophomore and a senior.

He was also a three-time All-MVC First Team selection and a three-time MVC All-Defensive Team choice.

VanVleet earned third-team All-American honors as a sophomore and was an AP honorable mention selection multiple times.

He holds Wichita State records for career assists, steals, and assist-to-turnover ratio.

In the NBA, VanVleet has achieved significant success, including winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

He holds Raptors records for single-game assists (20) and single-game points (54), the latter being an NBA record for undrafted players.

VanVleet was named to his first NBA All-Star Game in 2022.