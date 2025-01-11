Free Weekend Parking In Nairobi Under New Policy

Motorists in Nairobi can now park for free on Saturdays, thanks to a directive by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The new policy, which also maintains free parking on Sundays, has been warmly received by residents and businesses.

It means parking fees in the city are only charged from Monday to Friday.

“Yes, parking is free on Saturdays. You can come to town, park your car, and not pay anything. Previously, only Sundays were free, but we’ve adjusted this to include Saturdays. This ensures we maximize revenue collection during weekdays while giving Nairobians the chance to enjoy free parking over the weekend,” Governor Sakaja said.

The initiative has been a relief for many, especially small business owners operating in the Central Business District (CBD).

James Ngunjiri, a businessman based at Pioneer House, praised the move for the savings it offers.

“Every Saturday, I save at least Ksh 400 since Sakaja took over. That’s Ksh 1,600 a month, which I can now reinvest in my business. It’s a great move for those of us who rely on private vehicles to operate,” Ngunjiri said.

Parking attendants, too, have noted positive changes. Bonnie, who works along Kenyatta Avenue, said car owners are now more generous with tips on Saturdays.

“Car owners usually give us Ksh 50 or even Ksh 100 to watch their cars since they don’t pay the county. I make more money now, thanks to Sakaja,” Bonnie said, smiling and adding in Sheng, “Mbwekse siku zote!”