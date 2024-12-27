Freedom Fighter Agnes Muthoni Passes Away

Kenya has lost one of its celebrated freedom fighters, Agnes Muthoni, famously known as Major Gachefu.

She was a key figure in the fight against British colonial rule, serving under the command of Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri in the Heka Heka Battalion of the Kenya Land and Freedom Army, widely known as the Mau Mau.

Muthoni, the wife of the late General Bahati, spent her life fighting for Kenya’s liberation, remembered for her courage and commitment to the cause.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led the nation in mourning her death, describing her as a brave and dedicated patriot.

“I have received the news of the death of Agnes Muthoni Kinyua of the family of General Bahati with great sadness,” Gachagua said.

“Major Gachefu will be remembered for her courage and bravery, as well as her ruthlessness in dealing with traitors and those who betrayed the cause.”

Gachagua extended his condolences to Muthoni’s family, friends, and the people of Nyandarua during this difficult time.

“May the Lord give them comfort and strength to bear the loss. Fare thee well, ‘Gitungati.’”