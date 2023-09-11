Freelance Journalist Dies by Suicide in Kikuyu Town

Police are investigating an incident in which a freelance journalist was found dead after an apparent suicide in Kikuyu Town, Kiambu County.

The body of Joseph Maina Mwangi was found in his house’s door frame long after he had died.

He used a shawl to hang himself at the frame, police who visited the scene said.

Mwangi lived alone at the house at the time of the incident. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Mwangi had earlier spent the evening on September 6 with his neighbours at Thogoto market before retiring to his house.

A neighbor said he had tried to call him but he was not responding on his mobile phone the following day.

This forced him to go and check on him at his house so that he could move his car to pave the way for other tenants when he found him dead at the door.

The door was apparently open at the time his body was discovered, processed, and moved to the St Teresa Hospital mortuary postmortem as part of the probe into the death.

In Maseno area, Kisumu, a 19-year-old man was found dead after he had swallowed a pesticide.

The body of Paul Otieno was found in his house in Kogony area long after he had died. He had been unwell and was alone in the house at the time of the incident, police and the family said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending probe.

And in Cherangani, Kitale a 45-year-old man died by suicide after swallowing a livestock pesticide.

Police and the family linked the incident to a dispute over a piece of land in the area.

Wanyonyi Nyongesa died by suicide after he had threatened he would kill himself following a quarrel with his siblings over the land in Kiboino village.

The body was moved to Kitale County referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the menace.

