NYC Cancer Doctor Shoots Self and Infant in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A prominent New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her baby at their Westchester home Saturday morning in what police believe was a murder-suicide, reports said.

Dr Krystal Cascetta, 40, a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 7 am after apparently shooting her child, according to ABC 7.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,” state police said in a statement.

“The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

The incident happened at her home in Somers, a $1 million house she shared with her husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty, according to the Daily Mail.

Read: Donald Trump Seeks Judge’s Recusal And Venue Change In Election Fraud Case

It remains unclear how old the child was, but social media posts suggest the baby was born around March.

Cascetta graduated from Albany Medical College, according to her biography on the Mt Sinai website, where she was given an award for the compassion she showed when dealing with patients.

She completed her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital, where she earned a similar award.

At Mt Sinai, Dr Cascetta specialized in breast cancer research.

The hospital declined to comment when contacted by The Post.

Read Also: Jamie Foxx Apologizes For Controversial Instagram Post Amid Accusations Of Antisemitism

Cascetta and Talty were married in 2019 at a ceremony in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Talty owns the protein bar company Talty Bars.

The company’s website says that Cascetta used her medical and science background to help advise in the creation of the product.

“The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA,” Talty Bars’ website reads. “Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze.”

“When Krystal was in 8th grade, her mother’s best friend passed away from breast cancer. It was this life-altering event that helped Krystal decide that Medical Oncology would be her specialty.”

“Krystal is an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, who understands the needs to be fueled by clean and tasty ingredients. We are honored to have such an exceptional woman as part of the Talty Bar family.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...