Freida Pinto Siblings: Getting to Know Sharon Pinto

Freida Pinto, born on October 18, 1984, in Mumbai, India, is an acclaimed actress known for her roles in American and British films.

She gained prominence with her debut in Slumdog Millionaire, earning a BAFTA nomination.

Pinto has starred in various notable films, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Besides acting, she is a global ambassador for Plan International, advocating for women’s and children’s rights.

Pinto was previously in a relationship with actor Dev Patel and married Cory Tran in 2020.

Siblings

Sharon Pinto, Freida’s elder sister, is an accomplished media professional.

She currently works as an associate producer at NDTV, one of India’s leading English news channels.

Sharon has been with NDTV for over a decade, contributing to the channel’s success through her work in production.

Despite their age gap, Freida and Sharon share a close bond.

Sharon has been a constant source of support and guidance for Freida, especially during her early days in the entertainment industry.

The sisters often speak highly of each other in interviews, highlighting the importance of family in their lives.

Career

Pinto’s career is a remarkable story of talent, determination, and versatility.

She began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model while studying at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai.

Initially, she gained recognition in India through her work as a television presenter on the channel Zee TV, where she hosted the travel show Full Circle.

Pinto’s career took a significant turn when she was cast as Latika in Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire in 2008.

The film was a massive success, winning eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Pinto’s performance was praised, and she became an international star overnight.

This role opened doors for her in Hollywood and beyond.

Following her breakthrough, Freida Pinto starred in several notable films. In Rise of the Planet of the Apes, she played Caroline Aranha, a scientist who becomes involved with the genetically enhanced ape, Caesar.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, further solidifying her place in Hollywood.

She also appeared in Miral, directed by Julian Schnabel, which is based on the life of Hind Husseini and focuses on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Pinto portrayed the character Miral, showcasing her ability to take on serious and complex roles.

In the fantasy action film Immortals, she played Phaedra, a priestess who can see the future.

The film was visually stunning and added to her repertoire of diverse roles.

Pinto has also appeared in several other films, including Trishna, Desert Dancer and Love Sonia.

More recently, she starred in Mr. Malcolm’s List, a period drama that received positive reviews for its engaging storytelling and strong performances.

In addition to her film work, Freida Pinto has made significant contributions to television.

Dhe starred in the British miniseries Guerrilla, which focused on the Black Power movement in 1970s London.

Her role as a passionate activist showcased her commitment to socially relevant narratives.

Pinto also appeared in the Hulu series The Path, where she played a significant role in a story about a controversial religious movement, further demonstrating her range as an actress.

Awards and accolades

Pinto has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, particularly following her breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire.

She won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, shared with her co-stars from the film.

Pinto was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress and received multiple nominations at the MTV Movie Awards, including Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Kiss, the latter shared with Dev Patel.

She has also been recognized with a GQ Award for Woman of the Year in India and received nominations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for her role in Love Sonia.