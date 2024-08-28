Rupert Grint Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Harry Potter Star

Rupert Grint is an English actor best known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, which spanned from 2001 to 2011.

He began acting in school plays before being cast at age eleven.

Post-Harry Potter, Grint has appeared in various films and television series, including Sick Note, Snatch, and Servant.

He has been in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome since 2011, and they have a daughter born in 2020.

Siblings

Rupert is the eldest of five siblings, which includes one brother and three sisters.

His siblings are James Grint, Georgina Grint, Samantha Grint, and Charlotte Grint.

Growing up in a close-knit family, Rupert has often expressed that his siblings help keep his life grounded despite his fame.

They treat him just like any other brother, which he appreciates.

The family dynamic has played a significant role in shaping his personality, allowing him to maintain a sense of normalcy amidst his success in the entertainment industry.

Career

Grint began his acting journey at the age of 10, participating in school plays and local theater productions.

His breakout role came in 2001 when he was cast as Ron Weasley in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Grint was selected from a pool of over 30,000 young actors who auditioned for the part, marking the start of his rise to fame.

He reprised his role in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

The series was a massive success, catapulting Grint and his co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, to global stardom.

After the conclusion of the Harry Potter franchise, Grint sought to diversify his acting portfolio by taking on a variety of roles.

In 2006, he starred alongside Julie Walters in the coming-of-age drama film Driving Lessons.

He further showcased his range in the 2009 independent British drama film Cherrybomb, where he played one of the lead roles.

In 2013, Grint portrayed Cheetah Chrome in the biographical film CBGB, which focused on the iconic New York punk rock club.

His versatility continued to shine through in the crime drama TV series Snatch, which aired from 2017 to 2019, where he played the lead role of Charlie Cavendish.

Currently, he stars in the psychological thriller series Servant, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, which premiered in 2019.

While Grint has not received major awards, he has garnered recognition for his contributions to film and television.

He was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film in 2002 for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Additionally, he won the MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in 2011 for their work in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Personal life

Grint has been in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome since 2011.

The couple has maintained a relatively private life despite Grint’s fame as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wednesday, in May 2020.

Grint has described Groome as his best friend, highlighting their strong bond.

Georgia Groome is known for her role in the film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and has also starred in various other projects.

She is an advocate for feminism and women’s empowerment, actively expressing these values in her work and public statements.

Although there were rumors about their marital status in 2019, the couple has not married and continues to focus on their family life together.