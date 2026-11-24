Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy are to face trial next year over charges stemming from the former French president’s conviction for conspiring to fund his election campaign with money from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The charges centre on the retraction of the testimony of a key witness who had initially said he had evidence that could incriminate Sarkozy.

The pair deny any wrongdoing.

Sarkozy was given a five-year sentence in the case last September and became the first French ex-president to go to jail, even though he only spent 20 days behind bars. He has always denied doing anything wrong in the case and the appeals verdict is expected next Monday.

Since losing his re-election bid in 2012, Sarkozy has faced several criminal investigations.

In 2024, he was handed a one-year sentence – of which six months were suspended – over the illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign.

In 2021, he was found guilty of trying to bribe a judge and sentenced to three years in jail – two of them suspended – and thus became the first former French president to get a custodial sentence. He was allowed to serve his time at home wearing a tag instead of going to jail.

The new case centres on a Libyan businessman, Ziad Takieddine, who had said he had written proof that Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign bid was “abundantly” financed by Tripoli, and that the €50m (£43m) in payments continued after he became president.

Takieddine, who died last year, withdrew his accusations in an interview in 2020.

At the time, Sarkozy was said to have stated: the “truth is finally coming out”, but officials found the retraction to be “insincere” and a new investigation was launched into the “Save Sarko” file – the nickname the alleged perpetrators had used for the operation, according to French media.

So the former head of state and his wife, an Italian-born former supermodel and singer, will now face charges of “criminal conspiracy with intent to commit fraud” and benefiting from witness tampering.

They deny any wrongdoing.

By BBC News