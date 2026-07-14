Fuel prices remain unchanged

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the period between July 15 and August 14 after the government intervened to cushion consumers from rising global oil costs.

Under the latest pricing announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh214.03, diesel at Sh222.86, and kerosene at Sh191.38 in Nairobi.

The stability in pump prices follows the government’s decision to extend the 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products for another three months. In addition, the State spent Sh945 million from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to offset higher landed fuel costs driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier on Tuesday, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had hinted at the intervention during a press briefing in Nairobi, assuring Kenyans that the country has adequate fuel stocks and there is no immediate threat to supply.

However, the CS cautioned that the escalating tensions in the Middle East could push global oil prices even higher in the coming months, potentially exerting pressure on future pump prices despite the government’s current cushioning measures.