A24’s A Different Man Wins Top Prize At 2024 Gotham Awards

The 2024 Gotham Awards took place Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, with A24’s film A Different Man winning Best Feature.

The event also highlighted the acting talents in Sing Sing, which swept the acting categories. Colman Domingo won Best Lead Performance, while Clarence Maclin took home Best Supporting Performance.

The Gotham Awards operate differently from other major honors like the Oscars or BAFTAs. Nominations are determined by separate juries of critics, journalists, and industry professionals, with winners selected by an entirely different panel.

This year’s ceremony also featured special tributes to Hollywood stars. Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for her role in Maria, Zendaya was honored with the Spotlight Tribute for Challengers, and Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold were celebrated with the Visionary Tribute for A Complete Unknown. The cast of Sing Sing was awarded the Social Justice Tribute.

For the second year in a row, the Gotham Awards allowed films with budgets exceeding $35 million to compete. Past winners of the top prize have included acclaimed titles such as Spotlight (2015), Moonlight (2016), and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), all of which later won Best Picture at the Oscars.

Hosted by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, the ceremony continues to celebrate outstanding achievements in independent filmmaking.

Full List of Gotham Award Winners

Best Feature

“Anora” (Neon)

“Babygirl” (A24)

“Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“A Different Man” (A24) — WINNER

“Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions)

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” (A24) — WINNER

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths” (Bleecker Street)

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (A24)

Keith Kupferer, “Ghostlight” (IFC Films)

Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)

Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Justice Smith, “I Saw the TV Glow” (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Yura Borisov, “Anora” (Neon)

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Brigette Lundy-Paine, “I Saw the TV Glow” (A24)

Natasha Lyonne, “His Three Daughters” (Netflix)

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing” (A24) — WINNER

Katy O’Brian, “Love Lies Bleeding” (A24)

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Adam Pearson, “A Different Man” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry, “The Fire Inside” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light” (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)

Guan Hu, “Black Dog” (The Forge)

Jane Schoenbrun, “I Saw the TV Glow” (A24)

RaMell Ross, “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios) — WINNER

Best International Feature

“All We Imagine as Light” (Sideshow and Janus Films) — WINNER

“Green Border” (Kino Lorber)

“Hard Truths” (Bleecker Street)

“Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” (Kino Lorber)

“Vermiglio” (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Best Documentary Feature

“Dahomey” (Mubi)

“Intercepted” (Grasshopper Film)

“No Other Land” (Antipode Films) — WINNER

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” (Kino Lorber)

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Union” (Self-Distributed)

Best Screenplay

“Between the Temples” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Nathan Silver, C. Mason Wells

“Evil Does Not Exist” (Sideshow and Janus Films) — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Femme” (Utopia) — Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

“His Three Daughters” (Netflix) — Azazel Jacobs — WINNER

“Janet Planet” (A24) — Annie Baker

Breakthrough Director

Shuchi Talati, “Girls Will Be Girls” (Juno Films, Inc)

India Donaldson, “Good One” (Metrograph Pictures)

Alessandra Lacorazza, “In the Summers” (Music Box Films)

Vera Drew, “The People’s Joker” (Altered Innocence) — WINNER

Mahdi Fleifel, “To a Land Unknown” (Watermelon Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Lily Collias, “Good One” (Metrograph Pictures)

Ryan Destiny, “The Fire Inside” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Maisy Stella, “My Old Ass” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Izaac Wang, “Dìdi” (Focus Features)

Brandon Wilson, “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) — WINNER

Also Read: AC/DC Announces Power Up Tour in North America After Nearly a Decade