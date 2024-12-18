Modern Furniture Store Destroyed in Fire Incident in Ruiru

Police are investigating the cause of a fierce fire that destroyed property of unknown value at the Modern Furniture Pacific shop in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Police and witnesses said the fire broke out on Wednesday, 18 December, at around 7 am inside the furniture store before spreading to other sections and burning several pieces of furniture.

No injuries were reported, police said after the fire was contained.

However, property worth millions of shillings were destroyed.

Area residents joined a rescue operation to extinguish the fire as the building was engulfed in flames.

Some watched from a distance as the fire spread before a team of firefighters from Kiambu County arrived at the scene and contained the spread.

Others, especially those who work at the shop wept uncontrollably as they watched their source of income go up in flames.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

The furniture shop is linked to prominent businessman Gibson Murage Gitonga who also owns several other furniture stores across the country including one in Nakuru.

The middle-aged businessman has built a successful furniture business that has employed many people.