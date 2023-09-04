Gabon’s Military Junta Leader, Brice Nguema, Sworn In As President

Brice Nguema, the architect of Gabon’s recent military coup, has officially taken the oath as the nation’s interim president.

This development follows the abrupt overthrow of President Ali Bongo last Wednesday, shortly after he was declared the winner of a contested election.

Nguema’s inauguration ceremony witnessed a spirited turnout of jubilant citizens, signaling a degree of support for the military’s ascendancy to power.

However, apprehensions loom regarding the potential continuation of the longstanding Bongo dynasty, which has dominated Gabonese politics for 55 years.

The Bongo dynasty, characterized by the 41-year rule of Ali Bongo’s father, Omar, until his passing in 2009, and subsequent succession by his son, has entrenched itself in Gabonese politics for decades.

Intriguingly, General Nguema, the newly appointed interim president, had spent the majority of his career within the inner circle of the Bongo family and is even believed to be a cousin of Ali Bongo.

The inauguration unfolded at Gabon’s presidential palace in the capital city, Libreville, featuring a military parade that underscored the military’s assertion of authority.

Supporters of the junta’s leadership attended the event, alongside former ministers from the ousted government, who found themselves met with disapproval from junta sympathizers.

This development adds to a growing trend of political upheaval in West and Central Africa, with Gabon becoming the sixth Francophone nation in the past three years to witness a transition to military rule.

These shifts in governance have raised questions about France’s influence in its former colonies across the continent, as its efforts to maintain sway face significant challenges.

The international response to the coup has been stern, with Gabon’s suspension from the African Union and condemnation from the United Nations and France.

