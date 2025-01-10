Gabriel Oguda Among 109 Candidates Shortlisted by PSC for PS Position 

Social media influencer Gabriel Oguda is among 109 Kenyans shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for principal secretary jobs.

Also shortlisted are Wilson Sossion, former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary general Oluga Ouma, former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu Mwenda and former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany.

This is likely to trigger changes in the government. Others are former MP Joseph Limo, Dr Ken Okemwa, Dr Ken Awuor, Gladys Some and Dr Kubai Kababeri.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, off Harambee Avenue Nairobi on a date and time that will be published on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke.

A total of 2,517 Kenyans applied for the positions, according to the commission.

PSC has invited the public to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates (through sworn affidavits) to the Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission or online through principalsecretary2024@publicservice.go.ke so as to be received on or before January 24, 2025.

PSC announced the opening of applications for principal secretaries on November 20, 2024, signalling a possible reshuffle.

Interested applicants had until December 4, 2024, to submit their applications.

“Article 155(3)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, mandates the Public Service Commission to recommend individuals for nomination and appointment as Principal Secretaries.

In line with this constitutional provision, the PSC invites applications from qualified candidates for the position of Principal Secretary,” the advert read.

PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri said that the vacancies arose from reassignments within various executive ranks, creating the need for new Principal Secretaries.

The announcement followed signing of performance contracts by current Principal Secretaries at State House.

President William Ruto had appointed a 51-member team, which was later approved by the National Assembly.

The commission outlined requirements as including a general understanding of government operations, demonstrable leadership and management capabilities, and compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Successful candidates will assume the role of accounting officer for the State Department, manage financial and human resources, and ensure the development and implementation of performance systems.