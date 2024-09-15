Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Gabriel’s Header Earns Arsenal Win At Spurs In Feisty Derby

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Gabriel's Header Earns Arsenal Win At Spurs In Feisty Derby

    Gabriel’s second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty North London derby on Sunday to keep pace with early Premier League leaders Manchester City.

    Spurs started sharper, and David Raya was forced into early saves before Arsenal fought their way into the contest, although Jurrien Timber was perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Pedro Porro in the first half.

    The game was breathless but low on quality in front of goal until Arsenal punished Spurs from a corner, Gabriel escaping from Cristian Romero and powering a header past Guglielmo Vicario from close range in the 64th minute.

    Arsenal withstood some late pressure from Spurs to secure the win, which puts them on 10 points, two behind champions City ahead of their trip to the Etihad next Sunday, while Spurs have four points from four games.

    By ESPN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Piastri Wins As Norris Gains On Verstappen In Azerbaijan

    Gabriel's Header Earns Arsenal Win At Spurs In Feisty Derby

     