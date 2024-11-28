Gachagua allies claim ex-MP Peter Mwathi arrested after Limuru burial chaos

A section of leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday evening visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road in a bid to demand for quick probe into chaos that were witnessed earlier in the day during a burial in Limuru.

They said the chaos witnessed at a burial event seemed well planned.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa and his Nyandarua counterpart John Methu said the chaos were a direct attempt on the life of the former DP.

They added that ex-Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi was arrested by police officers in the process.

According to Thang’wa, the violence was orchestrated by hundreds of goons ferried from neighbouring constituencies by agents of the State in order to harm Gachagua.

He said upon their arrival at the DCI, they were turned away without as much as being given a listening ear.

They addressed journalists outside the gates of DCI.

“We came here to demand for swift investigations of what transpired today in Limuru Constituency where an attempt on the life of Gachagua was carried out by hired goons by the government. Because we truly believe it was a well planned incident, and the reason why we’re saying that is because there were some 200-300 goons from different areas of this country, not necessarily from Limuru, that attacked Gachagua,” said Thang’wa.

“We also came here because we wanted to find the whereabouts of the former MP for Limuru Peter Mwathi because he was abducted by men in Subarus, and we know DCI does that. So we came here to find out where they took him. We have not been given any information, they actually never listened to us. The Director of Investigations told us he cannot listen to us and walked away.”

Methu said he had spoken to Gachagua after the incident, noting that the former DP barely escaped the scene with his life.

He went on to condemn the DCI for denying them audience on the whereabouts of ex-MP Mwathi, adding that the action has rendered his family restless.

“Gachagua is lucky to be alive today. He’s still at home, I’ve talked to him and you can feel that he’s not okay. What we would want to say is that if those people who are doing these things want to test our resolve, we’re extremely determined to speak for our nation,” said Methu.

“The wife of the former Limuru MP is here at night, we have not even been given audience by the DCI so that they can tell us exactly what or where Mwathi is. She goes home to sleep without knowing exactly where the husband is. The kids are here, they have not had peace.”

Mwathi’s wife Dr. Anne Mungai, on her part, narrated the events leading to her husband allegedly being taken away by police officers.

She said Mwathi’s vehicle was sandwiched by two Subaru vehicles, leading to him being taken away, as she pleaded with the government to release her husband.

“Mine is just to ask the government to release my husband because he went for a funeral, he has attended many other funerals in Limuru. He has served the people of Limuru diligently and he was abducted by force,” stated Dr. Mungai.

“The vehicle that he had gotten into so that he gets out of the chaos was sandwiched by two Subarus that had no number plates, so definitely that’s the government. So may the government release my husband.”

There was no immediate comment from police over the chaos.