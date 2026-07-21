Gachagua blasts Ruto’s anti-goon directive, calls It ‘hypocrisy’

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday criticised President William Ruto’s directive ordering police to crack down on criminal gangs, accusing the Head of State of presiding over what he described as “state-sponsored goonism.”

Gachagua’s remarks came hours after President Ruto directed security agencies to deal firmly with gangs and criminal elements terrorising Kenyans, saying the government would not tolerate lawlessness and that those behind violence would face the full force of the law.

However, Gachagua dismissed the directive as political theatre, claiming the government itself was responsible for the rise of violent gangs.

“Mr. William Ruto, I have heard that today you ordered that goons and criminals be dealt with across the country. Fair enough. But is this the first time you are saying this? Who moves around Nairobi and the country with goons? Not you?” Gachagua said in a statement.

Gachagua alleged that the country’s greatest security threat was not criminal gangs but rogue police officers working with armed groups to intimidate and attack citizens.

He also accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of overseeing what he described as “a Ministry of Goonism and Coordination of Terror against Kenyans.”

The former Deputy President further questioned whether the alleged actions were being carried out with President Ruto’s approval or whether the President had lost control of the country’s security apparatus.

Referring to recent violence in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Gachagua claimed that more than 2,000 police officers, including personnel from the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), had been deployed alongside armed plain-clothes officers.

He alleged that the operation left two people dead, about 20 others injured and several women sexually assaulted.

Gachagua further claimed that no arrests had been made despite the gravity of the incident because those responsible were being protected by senior government officials.

He also alleged that a Kenya Kwanza-allied Member of Parliament provided vehicles used in the operation and claimed investigators had privately told him that previous cases involving alleged police misconduct, including the attack on Witima ACK Church, had stalled because of political interference.

Gachagua did not provide evidence to support the allegations.

He warned that continued insecurity and the alleged misuse of security agencies risked damaging Kenya’s international reputation and discouraging tourism and investment.

“If you cannot protect Kenyans from police goons, how will you protect tourists and investors?” he said.

The government has not publicly responded to Gachagua’s latest claims.