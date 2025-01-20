Gachagua Claims Political Motive Behind Raymond Otieno’s Killing

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that the murder of Richard Raymond Otieno, a popular youth leader and outspoken government critic, is part of a political strategy to instill fear among Kenyans.

Otieno, widely known as “Molo President,” was found dead near the gate of his rented apartment in Molo on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that he had been attacked with an axe by unknown assailants.

Authorities are investigating reports that Otieno had received death threats in the days leading up to his death.

Gachagua condemned the killing, describing it as an outdated tactic meant to silence critics of the government.

“The gruesome and brutal murder of Raymond Otieno in Molo is a clear attempt to instill fear among Kenyans. It is a pathetic and archaic strategy to silence government critics after failed abductions,” Gachagua said.

He further lamented the state of insecurity, asking, “How can a great nation like Kenya descend into a failed state where even children and women are unsafe?”

Gachagua mourned Otieno as a defender of human rights and a voice for the marginalized, calling for swift justice.

“His killers must be brought to book, no matter what. The Government of Kenya cannot afford to remain silent on this matter,” he said.

The killing sparked outrage in Molo, with locals removing Otieno’s body from the mortuary on January 19 and holding protests to demand justice.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani also expressed shock and grief, describing Otieno as a trailblazer and community mobilizer.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that Raymond met his untimely death under mysterious circumstances. It is believed he was attacked while heading home, sustaining fatal injuries,” Kimani said.

The MP highlighted Otieno’s efforts in advocating for youth, women, and the less privileged, saying his contributions had left a lasting impact in Molo and Nakuru County.

“His bravery and courage in championing the welfare of our community will be greatly missed,” Kimani added.

Kimani revealed he had contacted top security officials, including the Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, to ensure thorough investigations into the murder.

He urged residents to remain calm and allow the authorities to complete their work.

Police have assured the public that investigations into the murder are ongoing.