Gachagua Clashes With CS Murkomen Over Alcohol Fight

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing the government of aiding the sale and distribution of illicit alcohol even as it claims to be fighting the problem.

Gachagua, through his official X account on Thursday, July 31, said the recent efforts by the Ministry of Interior were misleading and merely for show.

“CS Interior, you are wasting your time and treating Kenyans as fools,” Gachagua said.

“While in office, I put in place practical measures to curb illicit alcohol and drug abuse. In just one year, we eliminated poisonous drinks and restored sobriety in many communities.”

His remarks came a day after NACADA unveiled proposed policies aimed at regulating alcohol consumption. These include banning influencer advertising and limiting alcohol sales to specific places, such as excluding supermarkets.

Gachagua blamed President William Ruto’s administration for reversing the progress made during his tenure.

“Young people had started families and engaged in meaningful activities. KRA even recorded higher excise duty collections because people were consuming genuine alcohol from licensed outlets,” he said.

He further accused Ruto, along with Murkomen’s predecessor and current Principal Secretary, of deliberately sabotaging the anti-alcohol campaign by allowing illegal alcohol manufacturers to resume operations.

According to Gachagua, a successful rehabilitation program spearheaded by the then Deputy President’s spouse was also scrapped after its funding was withdrawn.

He questioned the sincerity of the current administration’s approach, claiming it is more focused on public relations than real action.

“What do you intend to do differently? Walk around issuing pressers and threatening Kenyans?” he posed. “William Ruto wants a population of zombies so he can continue manipulating them with handouts.”

Gachagua also took a swipe at some Cabinet Secretaries whom he accused of having ties to drug trafficking.

“Before you talk about sacking junior officials, ask your boss to deal with your colleagues in Cabinet known for selling hard drugs internationally.”

He urged Murkomen to implement existing laws rather than issuing fresh threats.

“Murkomen, drama and speeches won’t solve anything. We already have sufficient laws. Just enforce them and spare Kenyans the jokes.”